Shoto Todoroki Will Soon Join The Jump Force Roster

Another My Hero Academia hero joins Jump Force as players will soon get to play with Shoto Todoroki. Bandai Namco didn't have a ton to say on the character, as you can read everything the sent out below. But basically this is the latest to be added at the Character Pass 2. In fact, the company has kind of been on auto-pilot when it comes to the release of these characters ever since the full list of them got leaked several months ago. It almost feels like their thunder was stolen, and rather than work toward promoting them like their additions are a bigger deal, it feels like the company is just rolling them out with little fanfare until everyone is finally released. As for Todoroki himself, while we may not have a trailer or any real footage, you can see that he appears to be the spitting image of the anime from the newly released screenshots we have here. Here's what the devs had to say on Todoroki.

The son of #1 Pro Hero Endeavor, Todoroki uses his powerful "Half-Cold Half-Hot" Quirk to control the battlefield with an overwhelming combination of ice- and fire-based techniques. Todoroki is the first playable member of JumpForce Character Pass 2, which will also feature four new characters from YuYu Hakusho, HUNTER X HUNTER, Bleach, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure at later dates. Players who purchase Character Pass 2 for $17.99 will gain early access to each DLC character, including Shoto Todoroki beginning on May 22; characters can also be purchased individually for $3.99 each.

There's only a couple slots left for characters that have yet to be added to the game. It's pretty doubtful at this point that we'll see a third-string of characters be put in due to the lackluster response for the game and the low attention the current set of characters are getting. Have fun with the latest character addition to Jump Force when he's added to the game later this week.