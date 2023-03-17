Shovel Knight Dig: Fate and Fortune DLC Is Now Available Shovel Knight Dig: Fate and Fortune is now available to download for both PC via Steam and on Apple Arcade.

Yacht Club Games have released a new DLC for Shovel Knight Dig, as players can immediately download the new Fate and Fortune expansion for the game. This is a completely free DLC, compliments of the developers, containing more adventures for you to dig your way to the bottom of. This includes a brand new challenge quest called Knightmare Mode, along with a number of new sweet mementos to unlock and show off in the HUB. They've also given the game a once-over with some quality-of-life improvements and more. We have the dev notes below and a trailer for you to check out.

"This mode is intended as a special challenge to players! Each Knightmare stage will augment your run into an even harder version of itself with options like "Unending Endurance" (where the well expands, making each stage longer) or "Robust Rogues" (bosses now have 50% more HP). Each challenge stacks, so make sure to hone your digging skills before progressing! Knightmare mode will track your progress and show the furthest you've gone. Each trip down the well will bring you closer to discovering the secrets lying at the bottom."

New Friend, Fetcher : Yip! Yip! Ya' found a new character in the well! At the end of each stage, Fetcher will be waiting down in the well to do what he does best….fetch! For a measly 625 Bones (errrr, Gems)…he'll give players a chance to exit the well mid-run to save their gold and return to the HUB.

: Yip! Yip! Ya' found a new character in the well! At the end of each stage, Fetcher will be waiting down in the well to do what he does best….fetch! For a measly 625 Bones (errrr, Gems)…he'll give players a chance to exit the well mid-run to save their gold and return to the HUB. Mementos: Calling all trophy seekers! We made an update especially for you! The Mementos are keepsakes awarded to the player for their many accomplishments and will decorate the HUB.

Calling all trophy seekers! We made an update especially for you! The Mementos are keepsakes awarded to the player for their many accomplishments and will decorate the HUB. Compendium: The compendium keeps track of EVERYTHING you've collected and/or encountered in the well! Perfect for all you completionists!

The compendium keeps track of EVERYTHING you've collected and/or encountered in the well! Perfect for all you completionists! New Music Track: Music maestro, Jake Kaufman, whipped up another banger for Shovel Knight Dig's soundtrack! This track can be heard echoing in the Mushroom Mines.