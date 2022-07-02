Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Receives DLC Preview

Yacht Club Games has released a special preview for Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon as the Puzzler's Pack DLC is now available to try. Right now, you can go download this pack as part of an Early Preview on Steam. The entire DLC is free, so all you need is the base game in order to jump into the content, and then over time, the developers will continuously update the content and add improvements and bug fixes. What's moee, they are encouraging you to help them out by sharing opinions and suggestions through Discord. We have the rundown and a trailer below showing off what you can expect.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon: Puzzler's Pack New Playable Characters: Puzzle Knight – Everyone's favorite puzzle prodigy is now a playable character! While on your run, you'll be able to rotate surrounding foes clockwise to create convenient new combos! Mona – Our green mini-game queen can now embark on her very own Pocket Dungeon adventure! Utilize her awesome alchemist abilities by exploding nearby potions. Chain them to get more bang for your buck!

New Relics: Chester dug up 2 new Relics to aid you in your quest! Test 'em out on your run!

New Areas to Explore: Hedge Farm – An earthy plot of land has appeared in the Pocket Dungeon! Ready that green thumb of yours, the wholesome Hedge Farmer needs some agricultural assistance! Castle Quandary – Uncover a brand new secret quest in the Pocket Dungeon! Scale a colossal beanstalk to discover a confounding castle nestled in the clouds

New Quests: In the Quandary Castle, you'll unlock unique challenges called "Quandary Runs" for each playable character! Note: Only 2 out of the 4 quests are accessible with Shovel Knight. Coming Soon Mr. Hat's Fancy Shop: Whoa! A well-tailored traveler has wandered into the Pocket Dungeon! Mr. Hat will provide you with various headpieces that modify your runs! There will be 20+ run modifiers to purchase!

Mod Support: Mod support will allow players to add their own content to the game. This feature will only be for the PC version.

Refract Abilities: Challenge yourself with new takes on your favorite character's abilities! Variety is the spice of life!