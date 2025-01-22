Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: captain blood, General Arcade, Seawolf Studio, SNEG

Captain Blood Announces May 2025 Release Date

Captain Blood finally has a proper release date, after being delayed from releasing last year, the title will now be out this May

Article Summary Captain Blood, a revived Xbox 360 game, is set for release on May 6, 2025, across major platforms.

Based on Rafael Sabatini's novels, the game offers a pirate-themed adventure in the 17th century.

Players fight in hand-to-hand combat, using epic combos, pirate weapons, and engaging in ship battles.

Stylish art captures graphic novel vibes, enhancing the immersive pirate experience.

Indie game developers Seawolf Studio and General Arcade, along with publisher SNEG, revealed the official release date for Captain Blood, which is set to come out this May. Originally, the game was supposed to be out last year, but the game is a resurrected Xbox 360 title from 2010, so getting delayed isn't anything new for this one. But it looks like the new date has been set for May 6, as it arrives on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG, as well as all three major consoles. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Captain Blood

Loosely based on the adventure novels written by author Rafael Sabatini, Captain Blood is a pirate-themed action game set in the golden age of piracy during the 17th century, where you step into the boots of the most feared pirate captain to ever sail across the seven seas on his quest for gold and glory. Undergoing several iterations throughout its development in the 2000s, Captain Blood was last showcased in 2010 before vanishing for years due to publishing disputes. Now, SNEG Ltd. is excited to bring the game back for fans of classic pirate adventure, combining its original glory with modern improvements for today's gamers and consoles.

You play as Captain Blood, the most manly pirate captain ever to drink grog while romancing maidens across the Spanish main. When the local magistrate's beautiful buxom daughter is kidnapped, he swallows his pride and hires you and your crew to rescue her. Expect wild adventures with cannon firing, pistol shooting, swashbuckling sword fights, and plenty of pirate shenanigans. This action-packed hack'n'slash features fierce hand-to-hand combat, hordes of enemies, and a classic fighting system with flashy combos and epic finishers.

Epic Pirate Shenanigans: As Captain Blood, live the life of the bravest and most fearsome pirate on the Spanish Main (or at least fake it convincingly).

As Captain Blood, live the life of the bravest and most fearsome pirate on the Spanish Main (or at least fake it convincingly). Intense Action: Dive into fiery hand-to-hand combat and show enemy pirates and landlubbers alike who's the boss with various slick combat techniques.

Dive into fiery hand-to-hand combat and show enemy pirates and landlubbers alike who's the boss with various slick combat techniques. Ship Deck Brawls: Fight off enemy pirates trying to board your ship with unique moves, combos, and executions while blasting enemy ships to pieces with your cannons!

Fight off enemy pirates trying to board your ship with unique moves, combos, and executions while blasting enemy ships to pieces with your cannons! Arsenal of Awesomeness: Arm yourself with cutlasses, pistols, muskets, throwing knives, and hand bombs. Don't forget those sneaky pirate tricks!

Arm yourself with cutlasses, pistols, muskets, throwing knives, and hand bombs. Don't forget those sneaky pirate tricks! Graphic Novel Vibes: Enjoy a unique art style that feels like reading through a pirate comic book.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!