Silent Hill Content Arrives In Dead By Daylight Mobile

Behaviour Interactive revealed this week that the Silent Hill content had finally arrived in Dead By Daylight Mobile. As part of the additions to the game, you have two new characters joining The Entity's Realms as you're getting Cheryl Mason, previously known as Heather as a Survivor. Meanwhile, the Killer is Pyramid Head, known here as The Executioner, carrying his hulking blade in tow. The content has already been doing well in the main game as fans of both series have enjoyed playing both of them. Even though there;'s a big argument that Pyramid Head is way OP. We'll see how players gravitate to both in the mobile version and if there are any issues, but it looks like they'll fit in fine. You can read more about the latest update to the game below.

"Today, Silent Hill joins the ranks of Dead By Daylight Mobile", says Mathieu Côté, Game Director for Dead by Daylight. "Finally, our mobile players will be able to experience the intense thrill of one of the most iconic legends of horror in the world of video games. Brace yourselves, the Executioner is coming!" This release marks the beginning of the Hallowed Festival, a special in-game Halloween event for players that will run until the end of November. Tons of activities are planned, including The Blood Feast—an in-game event running from October 29th until November 1st that will reward players with triple the amount of XP and Bloodpoints. In the Bloodmarket, players can find Trick or Treat bags full of Halloween cosmetics and goodies. Lastly, a special collection, The Hallowed Catalyst, will be released throughout the Festival and features Halloween-themed outfits oozing with style for Jake Park, The Spirit, The Hag, The Clown and The Plague.