Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bohemia Interactive, Silica

Silica Gets All-New Air Units In Early Access Update

Silica has received its first major update while in Early Access as players can now access all-new air units to take into combat.

Indoe game publisher Bohemia Interactive and their development studio Bohemia Incubator have released a new update for Silica in Early Access. The update comes with a ton of new content that was suggested through fan feedback, the most prominent of it all being new air units that ill give you a new tactical advantage from above. This is the first major update for the game, as it has already received 15 smaller regular updates, shaping the game into something new as players have needed new improvements, including upgrades to performance and stability improvements, game mechanics, balance, AI units' behavior, and other areas. We have more info below on the update as its now live.

"And now is the time for Silica players to experience a new style of gameplay that is bound to provide more thrills on the skies of Baltarus. "I am delighted to announce that the anticipated air units update is here, transforming the game from ground-only to combined operations. You may now build air units in the Strategy game mode, and I dare say that this update adds an entirely new level to both strategy and tactics. I am very excited to hear player's feedback and really look forward to seeing everyone in the game. It is also worth noting that the update features a plethora of additional fixes and improvements." said Martin "Dram" Melichárek."

"Now that the air units are out, there will be some balancing passes done to ensure smooth and diverse gameplay between all factions. After which, Dram will focus his attention on the remaining features that were promised to the community, such as a diverse arsenal of vehicles and weapons for the second human faction called Centauri, further AI polishes and implementations, localizations to more languages, and much more. "

4 new air units for human faction Fighter Gunship Bomber Dropship

5 new air units for alien faction Wasp Dragonfly Firebug Defiler Colossus

Lots of bugfixes and QoL updates

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!