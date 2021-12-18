Simpsons Fans, A Graded Copy Of Krusty's Funhouse Is On Auction

Simpsons collectors have gone gaga over collecting the video games starring everyone's favorite family as of late, sending prices into the stratosphere and most of scratching our heads. These could be had for a pretty reasonable amount for years, from the classic games to modern ones like Simpsons Hit & Run (still fun, don't @ me). Now, even the newer games are high, and the classics, like this copy of Krusty's Super Fun House, are becoming hot. This copy is taking bids at ComicConnect right now and is a VGA graded 85. Right now, this one is a steal at $15 as of this writing, though it is sure to shoot up from there before all is said and done. Check it out below.

Simpsons Fans Are Crazy About Stuff Like This

"85; NM+; Archival; #77333512; 3 1/2" Disk game. Distributed under license from Acclaim Entertainment

Hey, Kids! Give a hoot! Help out your old pal Krusty the Clown! My official Krusty's Fun House is infested with rats. There are 60 levels, and they're all crawling with the little varmints! I've got my loyal cadets, Bart and Homer Simpsons, Sideshow Mel, and Corporal Punishment, to guard the rat traps, but I need you to lead the rampaging rodents into those traps! Then we blow 'em up! We incinerate 'em! We Krusterize the little stinkers! Hoo Boy! Did I mention the snakes, aliens, and the flying pigs? Well, watch out for those riffrats! If you can't Krusterize 'em at least avoid 'em…they're worse than the #@#!"%! rats! Making Krusty's Fun House vermin-free is not a pretty task, kiddy cadets–but someone's gotta do it!"

At this point, what do you have to lose besides a good shot at this beautiful example of this game? Go here for more info and to place a bid. While you are there, go ahead and click around at the other games taking bids today as well.