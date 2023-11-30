Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game to Grow, Global Game Jam, IGDA Foundation, International Game Developers Association, Stronger Together In Games, Take This, Women in Games International

Six Gaming Non-Profits Launch Stronger Together In Games

Six non-profit gaming charities have come together to launch Stronger Together In Games, designed to support game industry workers.

Article Summary Stronger Together In Games unites six gaming non-profits to aid industry workers.

Initiative's goal: $150k total with crowdfunded donations & corporate matching.

Amazon Games, Google, and SEGA back the mental health & job loss support drive.

Join the 24-hour charity stream on Dec 8 to help game industry professionals.

This week, six of the more well-known gaming non-profit organizations came together to form a new initiative called Stronger Together In Games. The six companies involved in this are the International Game Developers Association (IGDA), IGDA Foundation (IGDA-F), Women in Games International, Global Game Jam, Take This, and Game to Grow, as they have created a new fundraising drive using all of their resources and talent to support game industry workers and players, as the industry has seen rampant layoffs in the past few months.

The campaign is looking to raise $100k in crowdfunded donations and $50,000 in corporate matching funds, as they have tapped sponsors such as Amazon Games, Google for Games, and SEGA of America for this endeavor. All donations will support the organizations' efforts to help gaming industry workers who have lost their jobs and with mental health crises through community non-profits. We have more info on their efforts below, as they will be hosting a livestream on December 8 at 8am PT to help with the endeavor.

Running November 28th through the end of 2023, the initiative aims to raise $100,000 for these organizations' efforts in supporting game industry workers and players alike, amidst a year of widespread layoffs and an ongoing national mental health crisis. These six organizations collectively work to make the games industry more diverse and inclusive, foster supportive environments for professional growth and skill development, and support the mental health of game lovers and creators. The Stronger Together In Games campaign seeks $100,000 in crowdfunded donations and an additional $50,000 in corporate matching funds. Pledges have already been secured from partners, including Amazon Games, Google for Games, SEGA of America, StridePR, Foundation Law, Clever Endeavor, Codename Entertainment, Modulate, and Midwest Games. Additionally, the group is hosting a 24-hour charity stream on December 8th to raise funds for the cause.

"The past year has been a challenging time for the games industry. As non-profit organizations that support game creators and players worldwide, we're seeing skyrocketing demand for our programs and services," said Dr. Jakin Vela, Executive Director of IGDA. "The funds we raise will support our continued efforts in creating and sharing resources, facilitating networking opportunities and mentorship, and coordinating impactful programming aimed to diversify the industry, and more."

