Skarmory Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021

Skarmory is currently available to battle in Tier Three raids. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down this Steel/Flying-type which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Skarmory Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Skarmory counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)*

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Skarmory with efficiency.

* Players can only have one Mega active at a time, so the best bet is to go with Charizard Y rather than X.

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Flareon (Fire Spin, Overheat)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Skarmory can be defeated by solo players. Be sure to go in with your best Fire-types and Electric-types, as it may be a tough fight, but this is something that practiced trainers will be able to do.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon in raids.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Skarmory is currently thought to be about one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!