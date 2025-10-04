Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Full Circle, Skate

Skate. Reveals Details About Season One's Content

The developers for skate. have revealed the content coming in Season One, even though the game is still technically in Early Access

Article Summary Season One of skate. brings two new major events, Skate-o-Ween and 7-Ply Maple Harvest in San Van.

Explore fresh skateable areas with seasonal decor and hidden spots across the city throughout the season.

Take on 40 rotating weekly challenges plus daily, weekly, seasonal, and event-based tasks for new rewards.

Enjoy new in-game brands and 21 soundtrack additions, alongside a major visual update and skate.Pass launch.

Developer Full Circle and publisher Electronic Arts have revealed the content that's coming to Season One of skate., even though the game is still in Early Access. The season will include two new events between October and December, as well as a couple of new areas to skate in. You'll also see new challenges and tasks for you to accomplish, if you're up to the challenge. Plus, a visual upgrade they talked about in their latest developer blog. We have the finer details below, as the season is set to launch on October 7.

skate. – Season One

New Skateable Areas: Find seasonal decor at spots like The Orb and The Skateway plus other new areas for you to discover throughout San Van.

Find seasonal decor at spots like The Orb and The Skateway plus other new areas for you to discover throughout San Van. New Events: Skate-o-Ween (Oct. 21 – Nov. 11): Skate-o-Ween in San Van is a lighthearted Halloween celebration that's less about the spook and more about getting a chuckle, creating an inventive costume and just skating in a fun outfit. 7-Ply Maple Harvest (Nov. 18 – Dec. 2): The annual San Van 7-Ply Maple Harvest is a long-standing festival celebrating the city's unique maple trees; in the 70s, skaters discovered that the trees' wood were perfectly suited for skateboard construction. It's a community tradition rooted in accomplishments, growth, and reflection.

New Challenges and Tasks: Season 1 will introduce 40 new Challenges that will rotate in and out weekly. Players can also take on all-new daily, weekly, seasonal and event Tasks to earn Tix and unlock fresh rewards.

Season 1 will introduce 40 new Challenges that will rotate in and out weekly. Players can also take on all-new daily, weekly, seasonal and event Tasks to earn Tix and unlock fresh rewards. New Brand Partners and Soundtrack Additions: New brands are joining the in-game store, including NHS's Santa Cruz, Independent and Creature. Season 1 also brings 21 new songs with a 90's vibe – featuring tracks from Bad Religion, Dinosaur Jr., Ice Cube and more. The full track drops soon!

New brands are joining the in-game store, including NHS's Santa Cruz, Independent and Creature. Season 1 also brings 21 new songs with a 90's vibe – featuring tracks from Bad Religion, Dinosaur Jr., Ice Cube and more. The full track drops soon! Visual Update and skate.Pass: Launching alongside Season 1 is the brand new visual update and skate.Pass

