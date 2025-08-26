Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Full Circle, Skate

Skateboarding Game Skate. Hits Early Access Next Month

Electronic Arts and developer Full Circle have confirmed that their skateboarding franchise, skate., is ready to kickflip into Early Access this September. The game has been teased in developer videos for the better part of four years now, with minor progress being shown each time, but never the full picture. That is until today when we got a proper trailer showing off the game in a brighter light, and confirmed that players will get to try it in EA on September 16 for Xbox, PlayStation, the EA app, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Enjoy the trailer!

Set in the vibrant city of San Vansterdam, skate. is a multiplayer skateboarding destination offering a massive open world where players discover unique skate spots, land insane tricks and connect – or compete – with friends online. With four unique neighborhoods – Hedgemont, Gullcrest, Market Mile and Brickswich – each offering its own distinct vibe and challenges, the city is a huge playground for skaters. From parks and plazas to rooftops and massive ramps, every corner is packed with skateable spots, including the House of Rolling Reverence, a former church transformed into a trick haven for skaters.

At the core of skate. is the restored and improved Flick-It System, brought back to life through the Frostbite™ Engine to deliver the best skateboarding experience we have ever offered. With unparalleled precision and control, Flick-It brings the magic of the franchise back to life for a new generation of players. skate. also introduces a variety of new tricks – such as wallies, slappies and firecrackers – offering fresh ways to ride. Skatepedia serves as the ultimate resource for mastering tricks and styles, while ensuring accessibility for new players.

In skate., players can discover new ways to explore and get vertical with new off-board controls, giving them total freedom to roam, climb and find epic new spots. Additional features like Quick Drop allow players to place ramps, rails, benches and more anywhere in the world to fine-tune their perfect spot. skate. offers players the ability to find their own fun with endless activities, including rotating world map challenges – such as Line Challenges, Own The Spot and Sessions – as well as high-energy Throwdowns with friends. The new Spectate mode lets players instantly find the action and use Spectaport to jump straight into any live session.

Collaborative development with skate. fans and the community have always been a priority throughout our development process. Player feedback has been welcome all throughout playtesting and something Full Circle will continue to look at during the game's Early Access period. During Early Access, players can expect to see new content every season, offering fresh challenges, cosmetics, music, world updates, and new events each season.

