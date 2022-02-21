Skateboarding Sim Title Session Receives Massive Update

Nacon announced today they have added a new massive update to their skateboarding simulator title Session that adds a lot of new content. We have the rundown of all the updates they have implemented into the game, which you can officially update today. The game, however, is still in Early Access, so these updates are not the final version, just upgrades added due to user feedback. You can also check out a video down at the bottom showing off everything added in the new update.

This update improves the entire game experience. This includes the character physics, which have been overhauled so that their movements are even more like those of real skateboarders. Combined with Full Body IK (Inverse Kinematics), the animation realism has been fully optimized. The interaction between the board and skateboarder has also been significantly improved to feel more fluid and more like real skating.

The game's open world, which was already extensive, has been expanded with two of the best locations in the world: Jerome Avenue Banks in New York City and FDR Park in Philadelphia. The cities are also now alive with pedestrians and street activity, which further increases the in-game immersion. Session players can explore every corner of these maps as one of the five new skateboarders that have been added: Antiferg, Mark Appleyard, Billy Marks, Manny Santiago and Beagle. This brings the total number of skateboarders to nine.

Four new customizable characters have also been added to the game. In addition to the avatar, players can choose their favorite clothes and brands. Madrid Skateboards, ThankYou Skateboards and Sugar Skate Co. are just a few examples of the iconic brands featured in the game. For those who like to set themselves challenges, a new mode has been added to improve the game experience. By visiting different neighborhoods in the Big Apple and Philadelphia, the player can meet other skateboarders to gain access to different missions. Successfully completing new tricks earns street cred and improves reputation with sponsors.