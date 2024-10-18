Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sky: Children Of The Light, thatgamecompany

Sky: Children Of The Light Announces New Moomin Collaboration

Sky: Children Of The Light has a new collaboration running for the rest of the year, as Moomin have arrived in for some fun

Article Summary Discover the new Sky: Children Of The Light X Moomin collaboration, live until December 29.

Join the "Season of Moomin" to explore themes of friendship, healing, and resilience.

Guide Ninny as a butterfly in a journey from a monochrome world back to vibrant color.

Unlock Moomin items and double Fetch Quests for a unique gaming experience.

Indie game developer and publisher thatgamecompany have a new collaboration coming for Sky: Children Of The Light, as Moomin has arrived in the game. In case you're not familiar with them, Moomins are the central characters in a series of novels, short stories, and picture books from Finland created by writer and illustrator Tove Jansson. Now, they're visiting the world of Sky for a short time as part of a new collab. We have the finer details below, as the content will be in the game until December 29.

Sky: Children Of The Light – Season of Moomin

The partnership unites Sky and Moomin's shared values of creativity and exploration as the two worlds combine to tell deeply emotional stories of friendship, healing, and resilience. The collaboration seamlessly blends Sky's welcoming and beautiful playground of quests and storytelling with Moomin's comforting and classic tales. In "Season of Moomin," players will explore themes of trauma, healing, and self-acceptance as they unravel the tale of "The Invisible Child. " The tale follows the Moomin character Ninny as she faces her fears, overcomes obstacles, and gains confidence and wisdom. Each week, new chapters of Ninny's story are unveiled, challenging players to confront the shadows of their past and celebrating the power of resilience and self-discovery.

This Season introduces a new visual style unlike anything seen before in Sky. Players take on the form of a butterfly, guiding Ninny on her journey from a monochrome world back to vibrant color. As the story unfolds, this emotional tale of healing, growth, and renewal resonates deeply, restoring color to Ninny and the peaceful world of Moominvalley. Sky's "Season of Moomin," a partnership negotiated by U.S. licensing agent King Features on behalf of brand owner Moomin Characters, includes double the amount of Fetch Quests found in a typical season, as well as must-have Moomin items such as a Moomin plushie, ears and tail, and Ninny outfit.

