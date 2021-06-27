Sky: Children Of The Light Receives Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Indie developer and publisher "thatgamecompany" will be bringing their hit mobile game Sky: Children Of The Light to Nintendo Switch. The game did well for itself on mobile and now players will be able to experience it on the console. But before we get to see the game come out this Tuesday, the team has released a brand new launch trailer to mark the occasion. Aside from getting a better look at how the game will be on the Switch, you're also getting a glimpse of the upcoming "Season of The Little Prince" that will be added to the game for some new adventures. You can enjoy the trailer below as the game will officially drop on June 29th.

From the award-winning creators behind Journey (2013 Game of The Year) and the highly-acclaimed Flower, comes a ground-breaking social adventure that is set to warm your hearts. Welcome to the enchanting world of Sky, a beautifully-animated kingdom waiting to be explored by you and your loved ones. In Sky, we arrive as the Children of the Light, spreading hope through the desolate kingdom to return fallen Stars to their constellations. In the kingdom of Sky, you can… Soar and explore 7 dreamlike realms to uncover the mystery.

Encounter and socialize with like-minded players from around the world.

Meet new characters and experience heartfelt stories with each new adventure season and event.

Feel free to express yourself with a delightful selection of character customization.

Team up with others to adventure into darker realms, save spirits and uncover ancient treasures.

Gift candles of light to share appreciation and grow friendships.

Enjoy a unique musical experience and create harmonies together.

Join an ever-expanding world with new upcoming attractions, including seasonal events and expansion of realms.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sky: Children of the Light | Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/iUNQWu_GjUM)