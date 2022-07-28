Sky: Children Of The Light To Collaborate With Singer Aurora

Indie developer and publisher thatgamecompany revealed Sky: Children Of The Light will be collaborating with singer Aurora. This is a rather interesting reveal as they will be producing what they're calling a "one-of-a-kind experience" with the award-winning singer, songwriter, dancer, and record producer best known for her hit song "Runaway". Not to mention being a part of the soundtrack to Disney's Frozen II. What that experience is… they're not saying. The full reveal will be coming during the Tokyo Game Show 2022. For now, we have a quote from the singer on the project and a teaser video below. So now we basically have to wait and see.

"I value human connections and being true to one's emotions," said Aurora. "My experience with Journey as a player and Sky as an artist showed me we share a similar perspective, and I am thrilled to be a bigger part of the Sky community."

Experience the best of humanity in a place where you can meaningfully connect with others. In Sky, you can soar above the clouds, play instruments, or just relax and enjoy the beauty around you. There is no pressure. Just allow the experience to open up at your own pace. All are welcome, especially you! Welcome to the enchanting world of Sky, a beautifully-animated kingdom waiting to be explored by you and your loved ones. In Sky, we arrive as the Children of the Light, spreading hope through the desolate kingdom to return fallen Stars to their constellations. Soar and explore 7 dreamlike realms to uncover the mystery.

Encounter and socialize with like-minded players from around the world.

Meet new characters and experience heartfelt stories with each new adventure season and event.

Feel free to express yourself with a delightful selection of character customization.

Team up with others to adventure into darker realms, save spirits and uncover ancient treasures.

Gift candles of light to share appreciation and grow friendships.

Enjoy a unique musical experience and create harmonies together.

Join an ever-expanding world with new upcoming attractions, including seasonal events and expansion of realms.