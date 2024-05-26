Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sky: Children Of The Light, thatgamecompany

Sky: Children Of The Light To Hold "Days Of Nature" Event

Sky: Children Of The Light has a brand new event set to kick off tomorrow, as the Days Of Nature event will support The Ocean Cleanup.

Article Summary Sky: Children Of The Light debuts Days Of Nature event, aiding The Ocean Cleanup.

Event runs from May 27 for three weeks with new oceanic experiences in-game.

Exclusive in-game purchases support global waterway conservation efforts.

New items include a glittering mask and ocean-themed scarf, among other gear.

Indie game developer and publisher thatgamecompany has a new event happening in Sky: Children Of The Light called Days Of Nature, set to take off tomorrow. Starting on May 27 and running for about three weeks, players will be able to dive into this new event that will bring about new experiences to have in tranquil ocean settings. The devs will be adding several in-game purchases that are completely options, however, if you do buy them, the proceeds will go towards the organization The Ocean Cleanup, who are working to clear polluted waterways across the globe. Here's the finer details and the trailer before it launches.

Sky: Children Of The Light – Days Of Nature

Prairie Peaks is usually a haven away from the remains of the kingdom, but starting on May 27, Spirits and Sky children alike will be called to aid the river that brings life to the area when Days of Nature returns. For three weeks, Shard Eruptions and the Darkness they bring threaten the health of Prairie Peaks' waters. Spirits will be on hand to build a device that keeps the corruption from spreading downstream, but it's up to Sky kids to capture its pollution and stop it from impacting the spaces around the river.

As you fly and swim and roll around the area, don't forget to watch out for event currency! Four can be found around the area each day. Use them to unlock a mask with a splash of glittering blue, and an ocean-themed scarf in shades of sapphire and turquoise. As for other new and returning items, we'll have those too! If you're looking for more new outfit items, the Nature Wave-Touched Hair may add some cerulean to your style, and the Nature Wave Pack captures the movement of a running river in cape form. Not to mention, all the classics from past years will be back, from the translucent Nature School Cape to the Nature Turtle Pack and even the 2020 original, the vibrant green Earth Cape.

