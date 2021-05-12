Skybound Games To Publish The Big Con Sometime In Summer 2021

Skybound Games revealed today they will be publishing Mighty Yell's latest video game, The Big Con, sometime this Summer. A bit of a comic-book-themed title, you will be playing as Ali, a teenage con artist out to save her mom's video store. It will be up to you to help her in this open-ended adventure as you take on loan sharks who currently hold the family business in jeopardy. The game will have a lot of nostalgia and fun mechanics for people who love adventure games as you'll get a chance to pick pockets, pick locks, persuade marks, pilfer prizes, sneak around in disguises, make money off plushies, solve puzzles, and more. You can check out a trailer for the game below along with a couple of quotes from the two companies involved. Hopefully, we get a confirmed release date before the end of next month instead of waiting for it to come until late August.

"Making The Big Con has been an absolute blast. It's really been an incredible experience for our team that while trying to make our players laugh, we have made each other laugh just as much. I'm really excited for more people to get their hands on the game; to see this wild, rad trip into the '90's we've created and hopefully have some fun (and maybe some feelings) along the way," said Dave Proctor, Game Director of Mighty Yell. "The Mighty Yell team's passion and excitement comes through in every aspect of The Big Con. The game is funny, entertaining and has made all of us at Skybound miss the '90s! We are elated to welcome The Big Con into the Skybound Games fold and can't wait to introduce it to indie game and fellow '90s fans later this summer," said Ian Howe, Co-CEO of Skybound Games.