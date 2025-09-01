Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Silver Lining Interactive, Slain 2: The Beast Within, Slain: Back from Hell, Steel Mantis

Slain 2: The Beast Within Drops New Teaser Trailer

Slain 2: The Beast Within has a new trailer out, showcasing more of the savage hack-and-slash gameplay for the upcoming sequel

Article Summary Slain 2: The Beast Within unveils a brutal new teaser trailer, teasing savage hack-and-slash combat.

Battle as Prince Akran, the last Wolf Knight, wielding human skills and fearsome werewolf powers.

Experience three doomed quests, facing dark gods, elemental magic, and massive gothic environments.

Explore a decaying kingdom brought to life by stunning pixel art and an epic heavy-metal soundtrack.

Indie game developer Steel Mantis and publisher Silver Lining Interactive dropped a new trailer for the upcoming game, Slain 2: The Beast Within. Serving as a direct sequel to Slain: Back from Hell, Lord Vroll is still terrorising Batrhoryn, as you take up arms as Prince Akran, who has embraced his werewolf fury to strike back and fight everyone in a dying world. The game returns to form as a brutal gothic hack-and-slash title with a few new mechanics and a continuation of the tragic story. Enjoy the trailer as the game is being planned for a 2026 release.

Slain 2: The Beast Within

Players take up the blade as Prince Akran, last of the Wolf Knights, bound to a curse that grants the strength and savagery of the Beast. Under the light of the full moon, Akran can transform into a monstrous werewolf, tearing through enemies with unmatched ferocity. Lord Vroll's corruption has spread across the land, and only fire, steel, and a whole lot of metal riffs can stop it. Will you rise… or will the darkness consume you?

Ferocious, Responsive Combat: Cut down your foes with a mix of heavy melee strikes, well-timed counterattacks, and devastating elemental powers from the sword Bathoryn. Switch between fire, ice, and raw magical force to adapt your approach to each monstrous foe.

Cut down your foes with a mix of heavy melee strikes, well-timed counterattacks, and devastating elemental powers from the sword Bathoryn. Switch between fire, ice, and raw magical force to adapt your approach to each monstrous foe. The Wolf Knight's Curse: Harness the power, and the danger, of the full moon. Transform into a towering werewolf mid-battle, ripping through enemies with speed, strength, and brutal claw attacks. Master the balance between your human and beast forms to survive the most dangerous encounters.

Harness the power, and the danger, of the full moon. Transform into a towering werewolf mid-battle, ripping through enemies with speed, strength, and brutal claw attacks. Master the balance between your human and beast forms to survive the most dangerous encounters. Three Quests, Three Doomed Paths: Embark on three interwoven journeys to recover ancient relics of immense power: The Eye, The Heart, and The Dagger. Each quest offers distinct environments, enemies, and challenges, from storm-lashed fortresses to spectral coastlines and the abyss itself.

Embark on three interwoven journeys to recover ancient relics of immense power: The Eye, The Heart, and The Dagger. Each quest offers distinct environments, enemies, and challenges, from storm-lashed fortresses to spectral coastlines and the abyss itself. Face the Dark Gods: Lord Vroll's dominion is protected by champions of nightmare, abyssal warlocks, vengeful witches, and creatures born of darkness. Every major encounter tests not just your skill, but your resolve .

Lord Vroll's dominion is protected by champions of nightmare, abyssal warlocks, vengeful witches, and creatures born of darkness. Every major encounter tests not just your skill, but your resolve A Kingdom in Ruin: Traverse a world steeped in gothic decay, from the corpse-littered streets of Wolftown to the fog-choked highlands and cursed catacombs. Each location is brought to life with richly animated pixel art and a haunting, heavy-metal-inspired soundtrack.

