Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Silver Lining Interactive, Slain 2: The Beast Within, Slain: Back from Hell, Steel Mantis
Slain 2: The Beast Within Drops New Teaser Trailer
Slain 2: The Beast Within has a new trailer out, showcasing more of the savage hack-and-slash gameplay for the upcoming sequel
Article Summary
- Slain 2: The Beast Within unveils a brutal new teaser trailer, teasing savage hack-and-slash combat.
- Battle as Prince Akran, the last Wolf Knight, wielding human skills and fearsome werewolf powers.
- Experience three doomed quests, facing dark gods, elemental magic, and massive gothic environments.
- Explore a decaying kingdom brought to life by stunning pixel art and an epic heavy-metal soundtrack.
Indie game developer Steel Mantis and publisher Silver Lining Interactive dropped a new trailer for the upcoming game, Slain 2: The Beast Within. Serving as a direct sequel to Slain: Back from Hell, Lord Vroll is still terrorising Batrhoryn, as you take up arms as Prince Akran, who has embraced his werewolf fury to strike back and fight everyone in a dying world. The game returns to form as a brutal gothic hack-and-slash title with a few new mechanics and a continuation of the tragic story. Enjoy the trailer as the game is being planned for a 2026 release.
Slain 2: The Beast Within
Players take up the blade as Prince Akran, last of the Wolf Knights, bound to a curse that grants the strength and savagery of the Beast. Under the light of the full moon, Akran can transform into a monstrous werewolf, tearing through enemies with unmatched ferocity. Lord Vroll's corruption has spread across the land, and only fire, steel, and a whole lot of metal riffs can stop it. Will you rise… or will the darkness consume you?
- Ferocious, Responsive Combat: Cut down your foes with a mix of heavy melee strikes, well-timed counterattacks, and devastating elemental powers from the sword Bathoryn. Switch between fire, ice, and raw magical force to adapt your approach to each monstrous foe.
- The Wolf Knight's Curse: Harness the power, and the danger, of the full moon. Transform into a towering werewolf mid-battle, ripping through enemies with speed, strength, and brutal claw attacks. Master the balance between your human and beast forms to survive the most dangerous encounters.
- Three Quests, Three Doomed Paths: Embark on three interwoven journeys to recover ancient relics of immense power: The Eye, The Heart, and The Dagger. Each quest offers distinct environments, enemies, and challenges, from storm-lashed fortresses to spectral coastlines and the abyss itself.
- Face the Dark Gods: Lord Vroll's dominion is protected by champions of nightmare, abyssal warlocks, vengeful witches, and creatures born of darkness. Every major encounter tests not just your skill, but your resolve.
- A Kingdom in Ruin: Traverse a world steeped in gothic decay, from the corpse-littered streets of Wolftown to the fog-choked highlands and cursed catacombs. Each location is brought to life with richly animated pixel art and a haunting, heavy-metal-inspired soundtrack.