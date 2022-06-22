Slakoth Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022

The Pokémon TCG Crossover Event is now live in Pokémon GO. Right now, many of the raids happening feature species that appear in the upcoming TCG expansion based on the game that will be released on July 1st. This includes Slaking in Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Slaking and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Slaking Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Slaking counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Lopunny (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Sacred Sword)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Slaking with efficiency.

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Regigigas (Fighting-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Bewear (Low Kick, Superpower)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Focus Blast)

Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

You can do it on your solo dolo. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players, but just keep punching Slaking up and you should be able to get it done alone.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Slaking is an evolved form, I recommend using Pinap Berries for the first few throws in an attempt to earn extra Slakoth Candy.

Shiny Odds

Slaking cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Slaking in Pokémon GO, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Slakoth to its final stage.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!