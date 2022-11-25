Slave Zero X Reveals Two Voicecast Members For The Game

Ziggurat Interactive revealed some cool news for Slave Zero X today as we got wind of two voice actors cast for the game. The two actors revealed for the game are Griffin Burns, who is best known for iconic shows like Devilman Crybaby and Aggretsuko, as he will be playing the protagonist Shou; and Jordan Reynolds, who you may know best from his work in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, who will be playing one of the main antagonists called Atavaka. We got more info about both of them below along with introduction trailers.

"Griffin Burns, known for iconic shows like Devilman Crybaby and Aggretsuko, will be taking up the sword as Shou, the game's protagonist. Fueled by revenge, Shou will not rest until the SovKhan, and the Five Calamities are dead and Isamu's fate is revealed. By merging with a stolen Slave Unit Prototype, Shou will become a furious Devil in pursuit of killing a false God. Jordan Reynolds, known for his voice talent in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and Lupin III, will bring life to the deadly assassin Atavaka, one of the Five Calamities. A masked and armored swordsman with a skin of polished alloys, Atavaka is the quintessential assassin. Razor sharpened to the very edge of possibility, he shears effortlessly through whatever SovKhan turns him against."

"The newest title in the classic Dreamcast Slave Zero franchise will bring a whole new side-scrolling hack-n-slash experience to fans of the original game. A satisfyingly punishing game, Slave Zero X sees players donning a death-dealing biosuit to do battle against the violent forces of the tyrannical SovKhan. Featuring multiple gameplay modes and a variety of futuristic 2.5D dystopian urban levels to battle through, players will string together brutal combos and fight through waves of genetically enhanced biopunk opponents — all to the tune of a gnarly synth soundtrack."