Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Tabby Games, Slay The Princess

Slay The Princess Confirmed For Release This October

Check out the latest trailer for the new horror game Slay The Princess, as Black Tabby Games shows it off before the October release.

Indie game publisher and developer Black Tabby Games confirmed this week that they have a release date for their new horror game Slay The Princess. The game does a wonderful job of putting you in a moral conundrum as you are on a mission to slay a princess. But why are you here to slay her? Does this make sense? Is what she says enough to convince you to keep her alive? You'll have to find out went he game drops on October 20, but until then, enjoy the trailer!

"Does this mysterious narrator (voiced by Jonathan Sims from The Magnus Archives) speak true? Mysteries lurk between his words, and he's definitely not divulging the whole story. Walk into the cabin, pick up the blade, and decide the truth for yourself. Or don't even go to the cabin! Maybe say "to heck with this" and just leave. No matter how it ends, somehow you keep finding yourself outside the same cabin, with the same command… but the princess (voiced by Nichole Goodnight), she's not the same as she was the last time…right? Facilitate fate in an evolving drama drenched in monochromatic hand-penciled art from Ignatz-winning graphic novelist Abby Howard (The Crossroads at Midnight, The Last Halloween)."

"Experience déjà vu like never before in a branching meta-narrative that unfolds its story in warped, hilarious, and unpredictable ways. Slay or be slain (or find a third option?) as each loop contorts to reflect each decision, forming a story with new twists and turns each playthrough. Begin the quest anew, joined by new personalities attempting to guide your actions. Endure the princess' attempts at escaping her shackles. Hold fast in the face of her emotional manipulation…unless she's telling the truth? Maybe she is a monster; maybe she did kill you that one time…or a few times, actually, but how does the narrator know this will save the world? What even is this world, and what power does the narrator hold over it? Question everything. Or don't. Just slay the princess, and everything will be fiiiine. Probably."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!