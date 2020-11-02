Sniper Elite 4 Has Officially Made Its Way To Stadia

Rebellion Developments hyped the fact that Sniper Elite 4 has officially made its way onto Google Stadia this week for people to enjoy. The game has done well for itself over the past three years, including recently being added to Nintendo Switch for fans to take people out with a deadly sniper rifle during WWII. Now Stadia players will be able to experience that same fun across multiple devices, with a version of the gamer that includes all the content and DLC additions made to it since it launched back it early 2017. You can read more about the game below and get a glimpse of how it will look on Stadia with the brand new trailer below. Hopefully, now that it's out on every console it can be, we'll get word of Sniper Elite 5 sometime soon.

Set just after its predecessor, Sniper Elite 4 takes players to the beautiful Italian peninsula of 1943, from sun-drenched Mediterranean coastal towns, to ancient forests, mountain valleys and colossal Nazi megastructures. As covert agent and elite marksman Karl Fairburne, you must fight alongside the brave men and women of the Italian Resistance and defeat a terrifying new threat with the potential to halt the Allied fightback in Europe before it's even begun. Discover unrivalled sniping freedom in the largest and most advanced World War 2 shooter ever built. Experience tactical third-person combat, gameplay choice and epic longshots across gigantic levels as you liberate wartime Italy from the grip of Fascism. An expansive campaign featuring massive maps and boundless strategy.

Trademark X-Ray kill cams, including melee and explosive takedowns.

Iconic WW2 weaponry; sniper rifles, pistols, SMGs, traps, grenades and more.

Upgrade and customize your skills and weaponry as you progress.

Tactical traversal mechanics; climb, hang, shimmy and leap across maps.