Sniper Elite 5 Officially Launches Season Pass One

Rebellion Developments have officially launched the Season Pass One for Sniper Elite 5, adding new paid content alongside free content. First off, you're getting a new mission developed in partnership with Flix Interactive, which they are calling Landing Force. This one is a little extra special as it has been inspired by the movie The Guns of Navarone. The mission also comes with the D.L. Carbine rifle and PPSH submachine gun weapons pack, which you can either purchase by itself for $15 or get the pass for $35. As for the free content, the team has added a free adversarial multiplayer map entitled Flooded Village, which the setting pretty much explains itself, as you can play that right now in all multiple modes, including No Cross, totally free. Here are the finer details from the devs on these new additions.

Set on an island off the coast of Southern France, the Germans have installed a huge gun battery into the mountainside which is preventing the Allies from invading the South of France. Karl Fairburne is tasked with destroying these huge weapons under the cover of darkness before signaling the Allies that they are safe to begin Operation Dragoon. The island encourages the players to explore with a variety of different buildings, scenery and landscapes as well as ancient ruins, forts, walls and abandoned structures.

Also included in the pack you will receive the D.L. Carbine rifle and PPSH submachine gun. The D.L. Carbine is one of the quietest weapons ever created – making it the perfect addition to your Sniper Elite 5 arsenal as it can eliminate enemies at long range with minimal noise. Meanwhile, the PPSH is a bombastic submachine gun that can fire off rounds at an incredible rate, making it an ideal get-out-of-jail card for when things go wrong.

Free to all players, Flooded Village is a new multiplayer map that draws inspiration from images of Normandy during the events of D-Day as the Germans opened locks and breached flood defenses in an effort to keep the Allied Forces at bay. Featuring great vantage points ideal for sniping as well as lowlands, flooded houses, a railway bridge and a causeway, Flooded Village offers a unique challenge for team-based and solo multiplayer. It is available now in all multiplayer modes, including No Cross, via the latest title update.