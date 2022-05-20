Sniper Elite Will Become A Tabletop Game Next Month

Rebellion Unplugged, the tabletop wing of Rebellion Developments, revealed they will release a Sniper Elite board game next month. Simply being called Sniper Elite: The Board Game, this title will have you and up to three more players facing off in a stealth action board game in which one of you will be the expert marksman while the others try to take him out. You'll have several tricks up your sleeve as you attempt to push your way through enemy lines stealthily and remove targets one-by-one without getting caught. But it sounds easier than it is as soldiers are at every turn looking to put an end to your mission. The game does not have an official date yet, but we're assuming that will get taken care of by next week. You can read more about the game down below.

The game recreates the classic Sniper Elite gameplay of stealth and meticulous planning, followed by franticly trying to escape the Axis forces' clutches if all does not go to plan. It is a deadly game of cat-and-mouse, where victory or defeat could change the course of the war. One player takes on the role of allied sniper Karl Fairburne, dropped deep behind enemy lines to complete objectives critical to the Allied war effort, while their opponents team up to control squads of Axis soldiers tasked with defending their base and dealing with the intruder. The sniper keeps their location secret by tracking their movement on a hidden board, carefully making their way across the map towards the objectives identified by Allied HQ. Stealth is their greatest advantage but knowing when to reach for their rifle and take the shot can be the key to securing victory. Faced with this fearsome adversary, the Axis soldiers must use their superior numbers and the unique abilities of their specialist officers to turn the tides of battle in their favor. Tactical planning and careful insight are critical as they track the sniper's movements and outwit their bluffs, using their miniatures to block paths, guard vulnerable areas, and move in for the kill. Alongside the release of Sniper Elite 5, Sniper Elite: The Board Game marks another exciting addition coming to the award-winning franchise this year.

10 Unique Miniatures – Karl Fairburne and nine Axis Soldiers are transformed into 28mm plastic miniatures for players to command in the game, patrolling the board with the defenders and revealing the Karl Fairburne mini when his location is discovered. Each miniature is a unique sculpt, with an ink wash to bring out the details.

