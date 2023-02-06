SNK Confirms Bigger Presence For EVO Japan 2023 SNK announced this morning that they are going all-out for EVO Japan 2023, as they will have a bigger presence on the floor and in tourneys.

SNK revealed this morning they are going to have a bigger presence during EVO Japan 2023 when the event kicks off in late March. The company will have five different games holding official tournaments as part of the event, with the big one on the list being The King Of Fighters XV. But they're also going to have a booth with some activities, giveaways, and other things to do. This is a pretty big deal as SNK tends to have a presence at EVO, but this particular promotion feels a lot bigger than what they normally have planned. So anyone who loves the company and their fighting titles is in for a cool weekend when the event kicks off on March 31st at Tokyo Big Sight. We have more info on their plans for you below.

"All The King Of Fighters XV Tournament entrants at EVO Japan 2023 will receive a free KOF XV T-shirt. Players can visit the SNK booth on March 31st to claim theirs. They have to show their KOF XV Tournament pass and write their name at the SNK booth. The shirt is limited to one per person and is available in sizes M to XXL. Stock is limited. The winner of the KOF XV Tournament at EVO Japan 2023 gets an invite to the SNK World Championship 2023 (SWC 2023). Hosted by SNK in Spring 2024, SWC 2023 will determine the world's greatest KOF XV player. More information about SWC 2023 will be released at a later date. Players can battle it out in four legendary fighting games as part of SNK official tournaments. Fans can put their The King Of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition, Samurai Shodown, Garou: Mark Of The Wolves, and Fatal Fury Special skills to the test at the SNK booth. Registrations are now open. 64 players can join per game; the tournaments will be held in a double-elimination style. Tournaments will be held at the following times:

Friday, March 31st from 10 AM JST – The King Of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition

Friday, March 31st from 4 PM JST – Samurai Shodown

Saturday, April 1st from 10 AM JST – Garou: Mark Of The Wolves

Saturday, April 1st from 4 PM JST – Fatal Fury Special

Prizes

1st place ¥100,000

2nd place ¥50,000

3rd place ¥20,000

"The first 1,000 visitors to the SNK booth on April 1st will receive a free KOF XV poster. It features special artwork by the game's main designer, Tomohiro Nakata. On April 2nd, a play corner will be set up where fans can be one of the first to play Kim Kaphwan, the second DLC character to hit KOF XV Season 2. They will get an early feel for the Taekwondo master and champion of justice ahead of his release in Spring 2023. The first 1,000 visitors to the SNK booth on April 2nd will also receive a free KOF XV file folder. It features special artwork by the game's main designer, Tomohiro Nakata."