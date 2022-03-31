SNK Releases Big Bang Pro Wrestling For Nintendo Switch

SNK has released another retro game from the NeoGeo Pocket Color as they have brought Big Bang Pro Wrestling over to the Nintendo Switch. A bit of a throwback to the wrestling titles of the '90s, this will have you battling a lineup of unique wrestlers in their own organization as you try to make it to the top as champion by fighting in the weirdest matches possible. You can check out more info about the game below as it is in the eShop right now.

Muscle-bound wrestlers take the stage for a bombastic all-out brawl. The easy controls allow you to pull off sick and devastating special moves from the push of a button. The ring is calling you: The game offers ten fighters to choose from, including fledging newbies, masked wrestlers, and hulking heavyweights. Each wrestler comes with their own personalized Finishing Move. Players will have to fulfill the proper conditions and let it rip to win the fight. Change up the rules with exciting modes like Coffin Death Match where your goal is to toss your opponent into a coffin. Or, try to steal away the reward in Reward Death Match to really stick it to your opponent.

The instruction manual featured within the game is from the original NeoGeo Pocket Color version. Therefore, the control explanations may differ from those on Nintendo Switch.

Local "Vs Match" is possible, but online functions are disabled.