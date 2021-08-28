Snorlax Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021

Snorlax has entered raids in Pokémon GO as part of the Ultra Unlock Part Three: Week Two: Shield event. This Normalk-type Pokémon can be found in Tier Three raids and is available to encounter in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Snorlax.

Top Snorlax Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Snorlax counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Lopunny (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Gallade (Low Kick, Close Combat)

Shadow Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Snorlax with efficiency.

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Regigigas (Fighting-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Darkrai (Snarl, Focus Blast)

How many trainers needed to defeat this Pokémon GO raid

Snorlax can be defeated with by solo trainers, so this is a raid that you'll be able to Shiny-hunt with no coordination with other trainers. It will help, though, to power up your counters and to suit them with the correct attacks.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Snorlax is not yet known but is expected to be the standard wild spawn rate.

Happy raiding, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!