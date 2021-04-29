SnowRunner Being Released On Steam & Microsoft Store On May 18th

Focus Home Interactive revealed today that they'll be bringing SnowRunner to Steam and the Microsoft Store next month. Developed by Saber Interactive, the game has been out for a minute as you play as a trucker up in the hills trying to get items to where they need to go in the middle of what is the worst possible conditions ever presented to a driver. Seriously, we question to a degree how fun this game is as you're constantly in a state of panic for having a truck slide off an icy hill and down to the frozen depths. But people love it and it has pushed the game to come to these new PC platforms. These two won't just be the base game, however, as you'll be getting all of the DLC and updates for the game so far as you can catch up to the other versions out on the market. You can read more about it below as the game will drop for both on May 18th, 2021.

SnowRunner puts you in the driver's seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open world environments with the most advanced terrain simulation. Overcome deep mud, torrential waters, treacherous snow, and frozen lakes while taking on perilous contracts and missions. Expand and customize your fleet with multiple upgrades and accessories, including an exhaust snorkel for heavy waters or chain tires to battle the snow. Ride solo or with friends in four-player co-op multiplayer, and expand your SnowRunner experience with community-created mods and truckloads of additional content. Drive through a wide variety of sprawling maps from Alaska to Russia and beyond. Unlock 40 unique vehicles, complete dozens of challenging missions across a vast interconnected world, and put that experience to use creating your own mods and missions. Get behind the wheel and join a community of 2 million adventurous drivers!