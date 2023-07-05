Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: season 10, SnowRunner

SnowRunner Reveals Season 10 Details With Launch On July 18

Focus Entertainment has released new details this week for SnowRunner's next season, as new Canadian content will come out in two weeks.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive revealed new details to Season 10 of SnowRunner, as the content will launch into the game on July 18. Season 10 is being called Fix & Connect, as it will be released for PC and all three major consoles as stand-alone content, but will also be free for everyone who owns the Year 3 Pass. This particular season introduces two new maps, two new vehicles, and new activities in the Canadian region of British Columbia. This is basically their way of putting you through the wringer in an area that is known to be treacherous, even without the snow and the rain beating down on you. You can read more about the seasonal content to come and check out more images of the vehicles on the way.

"SnowRunner – Season 10: Fix & Connect will keep the Canadian journey going, taking Runners to British Columbia for the first time with two new 4km summer maps. In a remote landscape of log stations and sawmills, farms, and silos, as well as fisheries, players will venture far out into the extreme wilderness and take in the sights of awe-inspiring lakes and waterfalls. After a destructive storm, Runners will need to deliver generators and parts needed for reconstruction, set up electric poles to reconnect the grid and fix ferry boats and other crucial infrastructure, such as the weather station. ​Two new vehicles will help you carry out your task: the Mack Defense M917A3, a superb, fresh-off-the-line off-road truck that shines with its durability, and the Kenworth 963, a massive behemoth of a truck capable of dealing with anything you throw at it. As with every new season, a free content update that comes with ten new, fun cosmetics and a big crane add-on will be available for all players."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!