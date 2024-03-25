Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: SolForge: Fusion, Stone Blade Entertainment

SolForge Fusion Launches Brand New Free Demo

You can play a free demo of SolForge Fusion right now on Steam as part of Deckbuilders Fest, allowing you a limited version of the game.

Article Summary Stone Blade Entertainment releases a free SolForge Fusion demo for Steam.

Created by Justin Gary and Richard Garfield, the game features strategic TCG combat.

Experience the single-player roguelite campaign and start leveling up cards.

Engage in PvP duels, customize decks, and compete in online tournaments.

Stone Blade Entertainment announced this week that they are releasing a free demo for the video game version of SolForge Fusion. In case you haven't been checking on it, this is the game developed by Justin Gary of the Ascension: Deckbuilding Game and Richard Garfield of Magic: The Gathering fame back in 2016, as they created a strategic lane-based combat TCG title. Now the game is getting its own digital version, which is currently slated to be released on Steam, but we don't have a date for it yet. The demo, however, is available right now as part of Steam's Deckbuilders Fest, as it allows players to begin leveling up their cards in the single-player roguelite campaign in a limited fashion. Enjoy the demo as we have more details below.

SolForge Fusion

Long ago, the planet Solis became trapped in an endless ice age. Life on Solis would have ended, save for the existence of a mysterious tower called the SolForge. At the tower's peak spins an arcane sun that radiates magic into the world; without this magic, survival on Solis would be impossible. Incredible power awaits at the SolForge. Only the bravest and most desperate members of each faction on Solis — the technomancing Alloyin, the biomancing Uterra, the necromancing Nekrium, and the Tempys elementalists — dare to attempt the journey. Those who survive the pilgrimage are transformed and reborn as legendary champions known as the Forgeborn! As one of the mighty Forgeborn, your actions will determine the fate of Solis. Protect your faction, duel with the other Forgeborn, and uncover the mysteries of the SolForge!

Engage in competitive or casual PvP duels, or explore the world of Solis in our roguelite campaign mode to earn rewards and gain experience.

Customize and enhance your deck as it levels up through campaign play. This allows you to take on more challenging bosses and adventures with increasingly powerful cards.

Unlock a wide range of cosmetics and power-ups to personalize your experience.

Compete in casual play or rise through the ranks in online tournaments to test your skills against others.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!