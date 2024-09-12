Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Apple Arcade, Sonic Dream Team

Sonic Dream Team Receives All-New September Update

SEGA has released a new update this week for Sonic Dream Team, bringing new powers, levels, music, and more to the mobile title

Article Summary SEGA releases a new update for Sonic Dream Team on Apple Arcade.

New Powers let Sonic and friends unlock up to 16 enhancements.

Daily Tails' Challenges offer rewards and rankings, including S-Rank bonuses.

Score attack levels and classic Sonic music now available in the game.

SEGA has released a brand new update this week for Sonic Dream Team on Apple Arcade, as players have a number of new additions to look forward to. The biggest addition you'll see is that Powers have been added to the game to give you a better chance of navigating levels, as well as new daily rewards and Attack Levels. Plus, some new music has been thrown into the mix. We have the full rundown of what's been added below.

September 2024 Update

Powers Have Arrived: Unlock and equip Powers to grant Sonic and his team powerful new abilities, including Stomp, Super Glide, Wall Boost, and more. These are unlocked via Tails' Challenges and let you customize your loadout to suit your playstyle. There are 16 Powers to unlock and experiment with!

Unlock and equip Powers to grant Sonic and his team powerful new abilities, including Stomp, Super Glide, Wall Boost, and more. These are unlocked via Tails' Challenges and let you customize your loadout to suit your playstyle. There are 16 Powers to unlock and experiment with! Daily Rewards and More: Tails' Challenges now refresh daily and deliver more rewards! Players can also earn rankings on every Challenge mission, with the coveted S-Rank awarding bonus XP for faster unlocking of rewards and Powers.

Tails' Challenges now refresh daily and deliver more rewards! Players can also earn rankings on every Challenge mission, with the coveted S-Rank awarding bonus XP for faster unlocking of rewards and Powers. Score Attack Levels Now Available: In Tails' Challenges, players can dive into new Score attack levels. Smash through targets, destroy enemies and obstacles, and chain together moves for combo streaks. Post high scores to the leaderboards and see who gets to the top!

In Tails' Challenges, players can dive into new Score attack levels. Smash through targets, destroy enemies and obstacles, and chain together moves for combo streaks. Post high scores to the leaderboards and see who gets to the top! Rock Out to More Sonic Tunes: Fan favorite music tracks from other Sonic games can now be unlocked through Tails' Challenges, and players can now groove to any of their unlocked songs during gameplay!

Sonic Dream Team

Sonic the Hedgehog is back in Sonic Dream Team! A game packed with non-stop action and thrilling adventures! The world is in peril! The evil Dr. Eggman has discovered The Reverie, an ancient device with the power to make dreams come true. Play as Sonic and friends as they speed through Eggman's twisted dreamscapes to thwart the doctor's latest quest for world domination! Join Sonic and friends as they dive deep into a bizarre world of dreams! Unravel an original and captivating storyline while taking command of six dynamic, playable characters. With their unique abilities, dash, climb, and fly your way to victory against the infamous Eggman! Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall-running, gravity changes, and more! Your mission: fight to rescue your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true. Complete missions, fight bosses, and find toys of your favorite Sonic characters to add to your ever-growing collection!

