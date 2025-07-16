Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Drops New Customization Trailer

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has a new trailer out this week, as we get to see some of the customization options available for the title

Article Summary New trailer reveals deep customization options for vehicles in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Every car modification affects both performance and design, adding strategic depth to races.

Race solo or in teams across 24 tracks and 15 CrossWorlds, warping through unique dimensions.

Play as 23 iconic Sonic characters, mix and match from 45 vehicles and 70 gadgets to build your ride.

SEGA has a brand-new trailer out this week for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, as they show off more of the customization options of the game. The game is going to let you go completely wild with how you want your car to look, while also making it a system where every change will improve and hurt different areas, ultimately impacting the way your car performs. Enjoy checking out the options in the trailer above as the game is still on track to be released on September 25, 2025.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Race across land, sea, air, and space in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes, and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items to bring home the win!

Ready, Set, Warp: Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race!

Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game!

Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style.

Dominate your opponents with 23 different items including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck!

Gather with friends and play local split-screen in Grand Prix and the new party mode Race Park, compete against a community of players from around the world with up to 12 players online in World Match, or test your driving skills in Time Trials.

