Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Reveals Free NiGHTS Content Drop

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is getting free content as an early Christmas present for players, as the game will get a NiGHTS content drop

Article Summary Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds adds NiGHTS as a free playable racer with the Dream Sleeper vehicle on December 24.

Players will enjoy new NiGHTS emotes and sounds with the free content update, automatically downloaded for owners.

Race across 24 tracks and 15 dimensions, switching between land, sea, air, and space in thrilling competitions.

Customize vehicles, use powerful items, and choose from the largest Sonic racing roster ever with 23 characters.

SEGA revealed that they are giving Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds a sort of free Christmas present this week, as you'll be getting a new NiGHTS content drop for free. On December 24 at 4pm PT, you'll be able to download a pack that includes NiGHTS as a playable character, with their own vehicle called the Dream Sleeper, complete with their own emotes and sounds. If you already have the game installed on your console, it will download immediately. That's all there really is to this news, so enjoy the free drop!

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Race across land, sea, air, and space in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes, and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items to bring home the win!

Ready, Set, Warp: Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race!

Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race! Race With the Best: Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game!

Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game! Make It Yours: Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style.

Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style. Gain the Advantage with Powerful Items: Dominate your opponents with 23 different items including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck!

Dominate your opponents with 23 different items including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck! Multiple Ways to Play: Gather with friends and play local split-screen in Grand Prix and the new party mode Race Park, compete against a community of players from around the world with up to 12 players online in World Match, or test your driving skills in Time Trials.

