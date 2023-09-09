Posted in: Games, Music, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Soundtrack, Video Games | Tagged: Pinball Carnival, Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars Releases OST Track Ahead Of Launch

Check out the latest video from SEGA for their upcoming release of Sonic Superstars, as you get to hear one of the level's tracks.

SEGA has released a new musical track from Sonic Superstars, as they show off part of the original soundtrack before the game is launched. We have the video for you down below, as the team has provided a glimpse into Pinball Carnival Zone – Act 1, complete withe everyone just hanging out and listening to the music as if you stopped playing and were waiting around. Enjoy the music as the game will be released on October 17.

"Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to 3 other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands' giant animals into Badniks before it's too late!"

A new Spin on a Classic: The 2D Sonic high-speed sidescrolling action platforming you know and love, reimagined with fully 3D graphics, new powers and abilities, an all-new setting, and new ways to play! You've never played classic Sonic like this before!

Play as your Favorite Characters: Choose from Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy and take advantage of their unique abilities to blaze a path across the Northstar Islands as they race to defeat Dr. Eggman, who has teamed up with an old nemesis, Fang, and a mysterious new armored adversary.

All-New Powers and Abilities: Harness the power of the Chaos Emeralds to multiply, swim up waterfalls, slow time, uncover hidden secrets, and more!

More Friends, More Fun: For the first time ever in a Sonic game, play through the entire campaign with up to 3 other players with drop-in and drop-out 4-Player Local Co-op.

Challenge Players From Around the World: Compete locally or online with up to 8 players in the all-new Battle Mode!

