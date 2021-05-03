Sony Interactive Entertainment Announces New Discord Partnership

Sony Interactive Entertainment has formed a new multi-year partnership with Discord for both the PS4 and PS5. The announcement was made today on the SIE Blog by President and CEO Jim Ryan, and while the company didn't go into too many specifics or reveal any hard details about the partnership, we do know the plan is to bring about a better connection between the two entities on both console and mobile devices. You can read Ryan's announcement below as we wait to hear more details of what they have coming in 2022.

At PlayStation, we're constantly looking for new ways to enable players around the world to connect with one another, form new friendships and communities, and share fun experiences and lasting memories. It's in this spirit that we're excited to announce a new partnership with Discord, the communication service popularized by gamers and used by more than 140 million people every month around the world.

Together, our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network. Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.

To bring these experiences to life for our players, Sony Interactive Entertainment has made a minority investment as part of Discord's Series H round. From our very first conversation with co-founders Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy, I was inspired by their lifelong love for gaming and our teams' shared passion to help bring friends and communities together in new ways. Empowering players to create communities and enjoy shared gaming experiences is at the heart of what we do, so we are beyond excited to start this journey with one of the world's most popular communication services.

It's always a privilege to work with great partners to bring fresh experiences to our fans, and we'll have more to share in the coming months. Stay tuned to our channels and @Discord for all the latest updates.