Sony's INZONE Launches Today & Will Sponsor Evo 2022

Sony announced today they will be utilizing their new gaming gear brand INZONE at Evo 2022, both as a sponsor and as the gear to be used. According to today's announcement, the brand has officially been signed on as a premier partner for both the 2022 and 2023 incarnations of the massive esports tournament, the first of which is set to take place from August 5th-7th in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. If you haven't heard of INZONE, that's perfectly understandable as the company launched the brand today, offering up multiple options for gaming paraphernalia on the market. Which they intend to show off during Evo 2022 as it will be both the official monitor and headset that players will utilize across several titles.

It was also revealed today that talent management and consulting brand RTS, which owns and manages Evo with Sony Interactive Entertainment, will be in charge of managing digital assets across broadcasts, as well as offline integrations and social media campaigns. We have more info on INZONE below along with a quote from Evo about the new sponsorship.

"To make this announcement as part of the global launch of INZONE is another example of the momentum that is building for Evo 2022. We're delighted to debut new technology for our attendees to experience fighting games with," said ​​Rick Thiher, General Manager of Evo. "Partners like INZONE from Sony support our mission of crafting great experiences for our players and fans." INZONE embraces Sony's expertise as a pioneer of audio-visual technology, delivering features that will immerse gamers into the action with total focus. INZONE monitors feature incredible, high-resolution and high-dynamic range picture, while the headsets include superior sound and 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming with a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function to communicate effortlessly in-game with squad members. Designed for extraordinary performance, INZONE offers a path to dive into an immersive zone, leading to a victorious ending.