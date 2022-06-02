Sony's June 2022 State Of Play Comes With Multiple Surprises

Sony held their latest State Of Play event this week, getting the jump ahead of everyone else, with some really awesome reveals. The cliff notes for today are that we finally got to see the remake for Resident Evil 4, which is on the way for both PS4 and PS5, as well as PSVR 2. Four other games announced for PSVR 2 include Resident Evil 8, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, No Man's Sky, and Horizon VR: Call of the Mountain. Marvel's Spider-Man Remaster by Insomniac Games will be coming to PC, which will be the entire main game plus the Miles Morales content. We got a good look at Street Fighter 6, which appears to have expanded and made a full storyline mode as we've seen in Mortal Kombat. We also got full reveals for Stray, The Callisto Protocall, Rollerdrome, Eternights, Tunic, and Season: A Letter To The Future. They capped the entire event off with a grand look at Final Fantasy XVI, which will be coming out in the Fall of 2023. You can read more about the games below and check out the State Of Play video down at the bottom.

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 joins Leon S. Kennedy six years after his hellish experiences in the biological disaster of Raccoon City. His unmatched resolve caused him to be recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president of the United States. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is dispatched to rescue the president's recently kidnapped daughter. Leon tracks her to a secluded European village, however after making first contact he discovers a fervor beyond reason grips the local populace. Now, this reimagined tale of survival in the face of overwhelming terror returns to deliver a visually stunning modern gaming experience that is true to the promise of the original release. Many team members from the production of 2019's top-selling and critically acclaimed Resident Evil 2 also make their return to delve deeper into the essence of Resident Evil 4. Fans and newcomers alike can revel in both the new and familiar, as RE Engine heightens the original's creative direction to tell a story that is darker and even more unsettling.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Developed by my Insomniac Games teammates in collaboration with Marvel, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered introduces you to an experienced Peter Parker who's fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel's New York. At the same time, he's struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel's New York rests upon his shoulders. The same goes for our version of Miles Morales as he rises to the challenge of becoming a new Spider-Man for his community and the city. In Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – currently available on both PS4 and PS5 – Miles is adjusting to his new home in East Harlem while following in the footsteps of his mentor Peter Parker. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, Miles realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it to save Marvel's New York.

Stray

In Stray, players take the role of a stray cat who must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity amidst the detailed neon-lit alleys and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known only as B12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo must find a way out.

The Callisto Protocall

Set on Jupiter's dead moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol challenges players to escape the maximum security Black Iron Prison and uncover the terrifying secrets of the United Jupiter Company. Players will need to search their surroundings and adapt their tactics, using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat to survive a mysterious outbreak that has thrown Callisto into chaos. The game stars Josh Duhamel as Jacob Lee, a cargo ship pilot trapped deep within Black Iron Prison, and Karen Fukuhara, star of The Boys, who plays a mysterious fellow inmate. More details about the game's cast and story will be revealed later this year.

Rollerdrome

Rollerdrome is a single player third person action shooter that seamlessly blends high-octane combat with fluid motion to create an action experience like no other. Dominate with style in cinematic, visceral combat where kills net you health and pulling off tricks and grinds provide you ammunition, in this adrenaline-pumping action shooter. The year is 2030. In a world where corporations rule and the lines between reality and performance are blurred, the public are kept distracted by the violence and excess of a brutal new blood sport — Rollerdrome. Will you have what it takes to become the Rollerdrome champion and unravel the mysteries behind the Matterhorn corporation's true intentions?

Eternights

A mysterious entity has infected humans, turning them into dangerous monsters obsessed with violence and power. As they stand between you, a cure, and the world you want, you must race against the clock to fight for your survival and for those you love. But with scavenging, dungeon crawling, and dating all on the to-do list, what will you do first? The choice is yours, but everything has a deadline, and the clock is ticking. In Eternights, players will encounter perilous dungeons steeped with mystery and danger, overcoming traps, puzzles and dancing mini-games to beat their deadlines and make it through on time. When not exploring dungeons, choose a confidant from a cast of five quirky and loveable characters. As you grow closer, explore their unique stories, and unlock new skills and spells to aid you in battle.

Street Fighter 6

Here comes Capcom's newest challenger! Street Fighter 6 launches worldwide in 2023 and represents the next evolution of the Street Fighter series which has sold more than 47 million units since its debut 35 years ago. Powered by Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, Street Fighter 6 spans three distinct game modes, including Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub. The experience also includes innovative new gameplay features, plus enhanced visuals for every aspect of the game. In addition to new gameplay innovations, Street Fighter 6 also celebrates what fans love about the franchise by uniting core fighting modes from previous titles – including Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, local versus battles and more – to the Fighting Ground experience. From iconic World Warriors like Ryu and Chun-Li, to the final addition to the Street Fighter V roster Luke, and our new expert breakdancer Jamie, players will have a wide range of fighting styles and skills to master. We look forward to revealing more about which other combatants will join the roster of playable characters later this year.

Tunic

Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in Tunic, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded in a ruined land, and armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets. Stories say that a great treasure is hidden somewhere in this land. Perhaps it lies beyond the golden door? Or somewhere deep beneath the earth? Some tales tell of a palace high above the clouds, and of ancient beings with incredible power. What will you find?

Season: A Letter To The Future

High in the mountains, there is a village safe from the turmoil of changing seasons. No one has left in a generation, no one until Estelle. In her world, a season is a period of history, an era. This season is about to end. Riding off into the unknown, she leaves her home to try to capture this moment for the future. Estelle navigates through a strange yet familiar world, witnessing life on the brink of an impending but mysterious change.

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI brings players into a world where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants—a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power. The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua—the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge.