Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Manectric Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the addition of Manectric to Mega Raids this week, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 310, Manectric is a pure Electric-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as male or female. Referred to as the "Discharge Pokémon," this is what Manectric Dex entry says:

Manectric is constantly discharging electricity from its mane. The sparks sometimes ignite forest fires. When it enters a battle, this Pokémon creates thunderclouds.

Manectric evolves from the Pokémon Electrike, and can Mega Evolve into Mega Manectric. The Electrike/Manectric line is thought to be based on the Raijü, a Legendary "thunder bebast" from Japanese mythology. Raijü are creatures that resemble wolves or dogs with a body made up of electricity.

For fans of the anime, Manectric debuts in the episode Watt's with Wattson? under the ownership of the Mauville Gym leader Wattson as an Electrike, and later becomes a Manectric in A Manectric Charge. Then, during Ash's adventures in the Kalos region, the region's Officer Jennys use Manectric as canine companion Pokémon.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Manectric:

Emerald: Because lightning falls in their vicinities, Manectric were thought to have been born from lightning. In battle, they create thunderclouds.

FireRed/LeafGreen: It rarely appears before people. It is said to nest where lightning has fallen.

Black/White: It discharges electricity from its mane. It creates a thundercloud overhead to drop lightning bolts.

Ultra Sun: It stimulates its own muscles with electricity, so it can move quickly. It eases its soreness with electricity, too, so it can recover quickly as well.

