Soulslinger: Envoy Of Death Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Soulslinger: Envoy Of Death, as the game will release a demo for Steam Next Fest this week.

Indie game developer Elder Games and publisher Headup Publishing have released a new trailer for Soulslinger: Envoy Of Death ahead of Steam Next Fest. The developer-guided video gives you a quick look at the way the game is played as you track down a dangerous soul that is currently occupying Limbo in this rogue-lite FPS. The game will have a free demo starting on October 9 for you to try out a limited version of the game, as the team is aiming to release it sometime in Q4 2023.

"Become an Envoy of Death, able to unleash the incredible powers that will make you the most dangerous soul in Limbo. Upgrade your character's abilities to become the ultimate Soulslinger and take on thrilling challenges in a bloody war against the criminal cartel of the afterlife! Step into the rich and immersive world of Haven, filled with mysterious NPCs who hold the secrets to its dark history. Be wary of the allies and enemies you make, as every encounter might shape your journey ahead. In this mesmerizing western fantasy world, you will experience a tale of grief, loss, and one man's obsession with cheating death itself. Forge your own destiny with every run by crafting powerful weapons and unlocking permanent upgrades in Haven. Grow stronger with every new challenge and become an incredibly deadly gunslinger. Get ready for a fast-paced rogue-lite FPS experience you won't ever forget!"

Fast-paced, story-driven roguelike FPS set in random sequences of rooms built in a unique western-fantasy world.

Customize Soulslinger through a deep upgrade system.

Experience a tightly written story filled with loyal allies and charismatic villains. The story adapts to what you do in the roguelike gameplay.

Tons of gun fodder creeps that attack in waves, spiced up by challenging elite mobs.

