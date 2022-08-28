Soulstice Will Be Getting A Playable Demo In September

Modus Games and Reply Game Studios revealed that Soulstice is getting a playable demo, along with a new Gamescom trailer. The demo, which is available on Steam as we speak, will give you a bit of the action and enough of the story to make you intrigued. But you'll need to wait for the game to come out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 20th, 2022, to get the full picture. In the meantime, enjoy that trailer down at the bottom.

The balance of the Holy Kingdom of Keidas is compromised when powerful, feral creatures known as "Wraiths" invade from the other side of the Veil, threatening to consume the living. Wraiths corrupt their victims and can even possess their bodies, turning into unstoppable monsters that prey upon the common folk. The "Chimeras", hybrid warriors born of the union of two souls, are the only ones who can protect humankind. Briar and Lute are two sisters who have been reborn as a Chimera. The transformation has granted Briar superhuman strength and resilience, while Lute, sacrificed to bind her soul to her sister's, has become a shade with mystical powers. Explore a dark world brimming with hidden mysteries, master a diverse combat system, and inhabit the dual forces of two sisters in a coming-of-age dark fantasy story with fast-paced action, vicious enemies, and spectacular boss fights. Fight in Synergy – Manage sisters Briar and Lute simultaneously. Master melee attacks and combos as Briar and take control of the battlefield with otherworldly abilities as Lute. Combine their strengths to unlock powerful, transformational abilities and tap into their true potential as Chimera.

