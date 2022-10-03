Soulstone Survivors Will Hit Early Access In Early November

Indie developer and publisher Game Smithing Limited revealed that Soulstone Survivors is coming to Early Access in November. The news came down as the game was made available for Steam Next Fest, as you can try a free demo of the game right now until October 10th. You'll be able to try out three of the new characters being introduced in Early Access. We have more info from the team about the game below along with the latest trailer.

"Marking a significant step forward in the horde survival genre, Soulstone Survivors offers true player agency, depth, and variety with every run. The Early Access launch will feature over 140 skills, 20 weapons, and 20 runes for Void Hunters to experiment with and master across five maps. Paired with a cast of 14 available characters, all with their own unique traits and abilities, no two builds will ever align. Looking ahead, the full release will boast 345 skills, 105 weapons, and 48 runes. Venturing forth across ten maps as one of the 21 available characters, the Lords of the Void will surely be trembling as they wait for the Void Hunters' arrival.

Wielding a battle-worn sword, the Spellbreaker slices through foes as if they were thin air. From the Arcane Weaver's powerful staff comes magical missiles that sweep across the battlefield. Whether a single shot or a rain of arrows, minions will face the severe consequences of getting caught in the Sentinel's eagle-eyed line of sight. Joining the Barbarian, the Pyromancer, and the Hound Master, the six available characters offer a brief glimpse into what's to come with the Early Access launch.

Dozens of skills to discover, such as Poison Bomb, Rain of Arrows, Ground Slam, etc.

Hundreds of power-ups to empower your character and skills.

Large cast of characters, with new ones constantly added to the game.

Dozens of weapons to craft, greatly changing the playstyle of your characters.

Deep skill tree to increase your base power.

Dozens of runes to unlock and equip, giving you unique powers but also unique challenges.

Select modifiers to make your runs even more challenging, but with much greater rewards."