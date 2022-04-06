Source Of Madness Set For PC & Console Launch In Mid-May

Thunderful Publishing has confirmed that they will be releasing Source Of Madness for PC and consoles next month. Developed by Carry Castle, the game has been in Early Access since last September, but there haven't been a ton of updates to the game since that point. But it looks like they're finally ready to put the full game out as it will drop on May 11th, 2022. You can check out the latest trailer below as we wait to see if any bonuses are to come next month.

Source Of Madness is a side-scrolling dark action roguelite set in the Loam Lands, a twisted Lovecraftian inspired world powered by procedural generation and AI machine learning. Take on the role of a new Acolyte as they embark on a nightmarish odyssey. Uncover the cosmic secrets of the Loam Lands and The Tower of Madness, the moon's mysterious Citadel. The horrific monsters you face are never the same, concocted with procedural generation and animated using a neural network AI. Explosive close-combat magic, labyrinthine environmental exploration, powerful loot management and a skill tree filled with abilities, classes, and spells. Rendered in a beautiful AI assisted art style, the fascinating world of the Loam Lands reveals a deep arcane lore as players uncover its many secrets.

Each playthrough will feature not only unpredictable terrain, but up to billions of permutations of procedurally-generated beasts born of a neural network that concocts creatures from a seemingly endless abyss. These physics-rigged monstrosities climb and stretch in billions of different ways as they're brought to life by a powerful machine-learning AI that will do anything to make your life a living hell! Face off against these abominations using a wide variety of spells. Choose between five classes, upgrade your skills, and unlock all manner of magic abilities as you collect equipment and items left behind by those who came before you. Build your arsenal as you go by infusing the blood of your enemies into magical altars to unlock new spells. But beware: every time you perish the world will be reborn and all your equipment will be lost.