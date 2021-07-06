Shiny Darumaka & Shiny Meltan Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

Today's Five-Year Anniversary event brings a new Shiny to Pokémon GO. Shiny Darumaka is now available to encounter, but that's not it. Shiny Meltan, previously released as a limited-time Shiny, can once again be encountered in Pokémon GO during this event. While Shiny Darumaka will remain available after the event, Shiny Meltan will once again go into hiding after it's over. Here's how you can encounter them both.

How to find Shiny Darumaka in Pokémon GO

It will be available in Tier One raids during the event, starting today at 10 AM local and ending Thursday, July 15th, 2021.

It will be spawning in the wild, though it is uncertain how frequently. The Pokémon GO blog said: "Darumaka and Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon will be appearing more frequently in the wild! If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Darumaka!"

How to find Shiny Meltan

Special Research. There are multiple Special Research quests that culminate in a Meltan encounter currently available in Pokémon GO under certain circumstances, one of which is unlikely. These include: Let's GO, Meltan Special Research: This is the research in which Meltan originally arrived. If you first claim your encounter during the event window, it will be Shiny-capable. While most trainers have likely finished this one, there are sure to be a few who have been holding out for such an occasion. Professor's Research Special Research: This new Special Research can be unlocked with a code on the special Pokémon GO / Pokémon TCG collaboration card, which features Professor Willow. This card was given as a bonus to those who bought GO Fest 2021 merchandise at the Pokémon Center. The Special Research that is available through the card's code results in one Meltan encounter.

Transferring Pokémon from GO to either HOME or the Nintendo Switch. This is currently the main way to obtain Meltan, as it offers multiple encounters. If you transfer a Pokémon from GO to either HOME or Let's GO on the Nintendo Switch, you will receive a Meltan Box. These take some time to become available again after use, so be sure that you can play the full length of time after opening a Mystery Box. Learn how to transfer from GO to HOME here.