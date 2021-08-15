Space Station Tycoon Will Be Fully Released In Early 2022

Lunheim Studios revealed that they're finally doing a full release of Space Station Tycoon on Steam, which will arrive in early 2022. The game has been sitting in Early Access since October 2020, giving people a chance to build their own intergalactic hub and make it a must-visit (where you can charge a ton for services). Recently the game received the 0.6 update, which added several new additions like new civilian missions, repair drones, station security assessments, machine gun defense turrets, escape pods, raiders, and galactic shrines. So they have been keeping the game going with upgrades. Now we know it will be leaving Early Access sometime in Q1 next year.

It's the year 3000AD. Humanity has spread its reach across the stars, created a booming economy, and now seeks entrepreneurial spirits to stake their claims. Come all you tycoons, for now, is the time to take action and build your own space station. It won't be easy, you'll have to fight off space pirates, attract demanding customers to your services, and risk financial ruin on the markets. But if it were easy, everyone would be doing it. Space Station Tycoon is inspired by its greatest ancestors of the "tycoon" genre. We took those inspirations and wanted to create our own tycoon game set in a sci-fi universe. Where the player has a chance to experience the demands of running their own station. Our main goal is to ensure that strategic depth and difficult choices are at the forefront of everything you do. Over 35+ unique buildings to build, upgrade, and manage.

Serve a vast variety of customers ranging from mean space pirates to clan merchants who get easily upset at your fuel prices.

Customize your station and show your style for the whole galaxy to see.

Monitor the volatile stock market and ride the edge between vast riches and agonizing debt.

Research alien artifacts and unlock amazing new tech.

Buy and sell precious materials and turn a profit.

Send out your drones on dangerous space missions to gather rare artifacts.

Try to survive many hostile events like natural disasters or pirate attacks.

Use the really in-depth finance tab to maximize your profits.

Plan strategic marketing moves to increase the popularity of your station.

Build holographic billboards and display ads from the corporations you work with.

Time speed controls.

A 5-star ranking system to determine your station's quality.

Achievements, Original soundtrack, Frequent content updates, and more.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Space Station Tycoon 0.6 Trailer (https://youtu.be/EhGo_9gLI4E)