Spacebase Startopia Will Officially Launch This March

Kalypso Media revealed this week that they will officially launch Spacebase Startopia on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox this March. Developed by Realmforge Studios, the game revisits the classic space station management title by putting you in charge of making one of the best stations in the galaxy for everyone to visit. You'll build, maintain, and help make it a destination for people to visit. Not just to dock when they need to refuel or drop off supplies or make a run somewhere like a pitstop, but make it a real destination people will taker about for light years. The game will officially release on March 26th, 2021. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below.

Spacebase Startopia is a galactic new take on a fan-favorite space base-management game set in…well, space! This vibrant and often absurd universe offers players an exciting blend of city-building and base-management, with a flash of RTS skirmishes. By breathing life back into a true classic, developer Realmforge Studios strikes a careful balance between nostalgia and innovation in its reimagining of the popular strategy game, which revolves around a donut-shaped space station filled to the brim with a colorful cast of aliens managed by their tireless commander (that's you, human). In Spacebase Startopia, players will carve out their own little space in the universe, ready to become a galactic utopia – if your management skills are up to the task. With three different game modes and a vast amount of management decisions to be made under the watchful eye of the VAL, the station's sardonic AI, there's plenty of in-depth gameplay waiting for new and seasoned players alike. But beware of invading space pirates, who will do their best to ruin your carefully laid plans!