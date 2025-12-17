Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Second Stage Studio, Sprint City

SpeedRunners Creators Unveil Their Own Spiritual Sequel: Sprint City

The creators of the game SpeedRunners have a new game on the way, as they've created its spiritual sequel called Sprint City

Article Summary Sprint City is the new spiritual sequel to SpeedRunners from Second Stage Studio's original developers.

Experience a solarpunk city built for speed, parkour, wall-running, grappling, and intense freerunning action.

Seamless multiplayer lets players race, free-roam, and challenge friends on Steam or via browser play for free.

Unlock new gear, explore open districts, and master speed-based challenges to climb global leaderboards.

Indie game developer and publisher Second Stage Studio revealed their latest game on the way, as they announced Sprint City. The team is made up of devs who previously created and worked on the iconic title SpeedRunners, and have presented this as the game's spiritual sequel (even though it has a sequel, but you get the idea). It feels like the original in many ways, but with some added challenges, fluid motion, speed traps, amazing courses, and more. Youc an check out the trailer and info here as we now wait for them to give us an idea of when it will be released.

Sprint City

Designed with speed, flow, and mastery in mind, Sprint City drops players into a solarpunk city where wheels don't exist and on-foot movement is king. Built on a single shared world, the game connects nearby players seamlessly, while parties stay linked as they explore the city. Game owners can also invite several friends to join as guests via their browser and play for free, so grab your friends and take on intense time-based challenges, or go at your own pace and craft the perfect line through the city!

Built for Speed: Tight, responsive controls make every sprint, jump, and swing feel fast, fluid, and addictive.

Parkour Momentum: Wall-run, grapple, and chain together stylish freerunning moves to keep your speed alive and outrun anyone else in the city.

Multiplayer That Moves: Race or free-roam with other players online, and challenge others throughout the world to climb the leaderboards.

Play on Steam or party up via browser play: Jump in with other players on Steam, or party up and invite several friends to join for free via their browser.

Urban Playground: Discover and explore open districts packed with shortcuts, rooftops, and hidden routes built for honing that perfect line.

Style Your Look: Unlock new gear and change up your look in between races.

Soundtrack With Flow: Get your heart racing with a playlist of original, high-tempo tunes.

