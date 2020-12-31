Spellbreak Adds The New Smoldering Warrior Outfit To The Shop

Proletariat, Inc. added several new items to the Spellbreak shop this week, including the amazing Smoldering Warrior Outfit for you to snag. The team released some new additions this week, as you can also see the Feathered Freefall Cloudburst: and the Sapphire Purity Afterglow. The new additions came with a note from the team, specifically from the Design Director Jesse Kurlancheek on Reddit, in response to the feedback fans gave them on the items since they were released. We have a chunk of the conversation for you below.

First, we should have better communicated ahead of time that these were never intended as class mastery rewards. They've been kicking around for a year or two at this point (in concept art, press screens, leaks, and more) and while we've said on multiple occasions that they would not be mastery rewards, it's clear that there was some confusion around them and we should have better anticipated these concerns. Apologies for this!

Second, the epic and legendary tiers of these outfits will NOT be sold in the store. Instead, the later tiers will be unlocked by upgrading the rare version of the outfit by progressing through an upcoming Chapter Pass. The design goal here is to give you something to work towards and let you show off your dedication to the outfit. This functionality is currently scheduled for a future release and we'll share more info as we get closer to that release. Normally, we'd shy away from talking about features that were so far out since things can and do change, schedules and priorities get shifted around, and so on, but given the discussion around these outfits, we felt that it's important to be as transparent as we can.

Lastly, like the majority of our non-seasonal outfits, you'll have more chances to buy the rare versions of these before (and after) the upgradeable feature is released, so don't feel like you have to buy them now in anticipation of a feature that's a ways off, still. You'll be seeing a new element outfit every week over the next six weeks and they'll rotate back in at some point later too.