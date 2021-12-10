Spider-Man Makes His Way Into PUBG Mobile

One of the weirdest things to happen the past few weeks is seeing Spider-Man pop up in video games, but now he's in PUBG Mobile. Continuing the promotion of the latest film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Sony has partnered up with Tencent Games and Krafton Inc. to bring the web-slinger to the game. Starting from today, players around the world now have the chance to get exclusive items in the game related to the character, such as collaboration graffiti by completing in-game missions.

But this isn't just a small temporary thing as there will be more details on gameplay and items that will be revealed with the launch of Version 1.8 update in mid-January 2022. We're guessing at some point in time, you'll have the chance to dress up as the hero in a costume from the film, and get to maybe sling around the map in some fashion to make yourself a faster but more noticeable target. But that's just a guess. We have a couple quotes form both parties below about the addition of the content as we look forward to seeing more.

"Spider-Man is one of the most beloved characters both in the Super Hero world, and more widely in popular culture. The opportunity to team up with Spider-Man: No Way Home means that we can bring the excitement and anticipation of the film and character to PUBG Mobile, something we're certain our players, and Spider-Man fans, are going to love," said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing, Tencent Games. "This exciting collaboration will allow fans around the world to expand their engagement with their friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man through PUGB Mobile's state-of-the-art gaming experience – all while on the go with their mobile phone," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.