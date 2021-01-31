Spinch Will Get A Physical Edition For Switch & Vinyl Soundtrack

Akupara Games has teamed up with iam8bit to produce a physical edition of Spinch for the Nintendo Switch with a vinyl soundtrack. The game came out this past Fall and has done pretty well, which was aided by the quirky gameplay and loveable designs. Now you can get a physical copy of the game for the Switch which will drop sometime in the Spring, along with a special vinyl soundtrack with a multicolored vinyl design that will pop as it spins on your player. You can read more about both releases below along with price points as we look forward to seeing both of these come out.

Iam8bit's physical edition for Nintendo Switch (priced at $34.99, expected to ship Q2 2021) is a true collaborative effort with Jacobs, who designed the artwork, a reversible cover sheet, and an exclusive illustrated zine to further expand the wacky outer worlds of Spinch. The region-free release will be compatible with systems worldwide. For those hypnotized by Thesis Sahib's acid-dipped Spinch soundtrack, a series of fantastical compositions created on a modified Game Boy and repurposed circuit-bent toys, iam8bit brings it to wax with a fittingly far-out, obscenely vibrant LP – complete with a gorgeous tricolor vinyl, die cut "Mouth Portal" jacket designed by Jacobs, and one of three limited-edition art prints. The Spinch vinyl LP is priced at $29.99, expected to ship Q3 2021. Both releases are retro-styled to reflect the psychedelic, color-mad aesthetics of Spinch, a transportive side-scroller that explodes Jacobs' illustrations out across a vibrant wonderland. As captured through Jacobs' kaleidoscopic third eye, Spinch puts players in control of a hyper-agile organism, who moves through this interdimensional mess of astral pathways and alien artifacts on a quest to rescue its litter of missing offspring from an armada of misshapen oddities.