Spinning Puzzler Title Cylinder Announced For Fall 2024

Mighty Rabbit Studios confirmed they have a new puzzle game on the way, mixing a couple of different genres into the title Cylinder.

Article Summary Mighty Rabbit Studios unveils 'Cylinder', a new puzzle game coming in Fall 2024.

Combining 'Puyo Puyo' and 'Tetris' gameplay into a rotating cylinder-based puzzle.

Engage in various game modes, including competitive online multiplayer matches.

Unlock cosmetics and create custom puzzles with a comprehensive puzzle editor.

Indie game developer and publisher Mighty Rabbit Studios announced their latest puzzler game on the way as Cylinder will arrive this Fall. The game feels like a mix of Puyo Puyo and Tetris forged onto the side of a cylinder can, as you'll be mixing and matching up colors and shapes in order to clear out blocks. But instead of having the entire board in front of you, you'll need to spin the object around to see everything you have and make the best plays possible with memory and quick reactions. You can check out the trailer while we wait for an official launch date.

Cylinder

In Cylinder, puzzle fans can utilize rotations and shifting viewpoints to rack up high scores and crazy combos across the multiple game modes on offer. Spin it to win it in single-player, or take on friends – and the world – in multiplayer matches where fast-thinking and building up special attacks is crucial to climbing the ranks to the top. Bust boredom with blocks in Puzzle Mode, where over 200 increasingly difficult scenarios await in a more tactical mode that challenges players to clear each level in the fewest possible turns.

A feature-packed multiplayer suite includes split-screen, remote play, and online battles, ensuring a way to play for everyone. So whether you're a fan of party puzzling or competitive cylinder-solving, your block-busting experience is yours to enjoy however you choose. Plus, Cylinder rewards progress with various cosmetics and unlocks to show off that puzzle prowess in style. For those who want to walk around the block instead, Cylinder comes loaded with a comprehensive puzzle editor that puts the player in control of designing their own puzzles to challenge other players.

Spin to win with Cylinder's unique, multiple-perspective, puzzle-solving gameplay

Chase high scores alone, or take on the world in online encounters!

Fully featured multiplayer options – tailor the Cylinder experience however you wish

Earn unlockables, including gorgeous backdrops and vibrant tilesets – who says you can't puzzle in style?

